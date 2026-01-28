ASML Surpasses Q4 Booking Expectations Amid Rising AI Chip Demand

ASML's Strong Q4 Performance

Jan 28 (Reuters) - ASML reported stronger-than-expected bookings on Wednesday as the world's largest supplier of computer chip equipment received more orders thanks to larger investments in artificial-intelligence chipmaking capacity.

Booking Figures and Expectations

Fourth-quarter bookings, the most watched metric in the industry, were 13.2 billion euros ($15.8 billion), compared with 5.4 billion euros in the previous quarter. That compared with analyst expectations of 6.32 billion euros according to researcher Visible Alpha.

Customer Sentiment on AI Investments

"In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand" ASML's Chief executive Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

Impact on Chipmaker Investments

The orders beat comes as several of ASML's chipmaker customers raise investment plans amid surging demand for AI logic and memory chips needed by cloud computing giants such as Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's Google.

($1 = 0.8339 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; editing by Matt Scuffham and Christian Schmollinger)