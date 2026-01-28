Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
ASML's Q4 bookings soared to €13.2B, driven by AI chip demand, surpassing expectations and reflecting increased chipmaker investments.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - ASML reported stronger-than-expected bookings on Wednesday as the world's largest supplier of computer chip equipment received more orders thanks to larger investments in artificial-intelligence chipmaking capacity.
Fourth-quarter bookings, the most watched metric in the industry, were 13.2 billion euros ($15.8 billion), compared with 5.4 billion euros in the previous quarter. That compared with analyst expectations of 6.32 billion euros according to researcher Visible Alpha.
"In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand" ASML's Chief executive Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.
The orders beat comes as several of ASML's chipmaker customers raise investment plans amid surging demand for AI logic and memory chips needed by cloud computing giants such as Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's Google.
($1 = 0.8339 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; editing by Matt Scuffham and Christian Schmollinger)
ASML is the world's largest supplier of photolithography equipment used in the semiconductor industry, essential for manufacturing computer chips.
Semiconductor chips are electronic components made from semiconductor materials that are crucial for powering electronic devices.
AI demand refers to the increasing need for technology and infrastructure to support artificial intelligence applications, driving investments in related sectors.
In finance, bookings refer to the total value of orders received by a company within a specific period, indicating future revenue.
Customer sentiment is the overall attitude or feeling of customers towards a product or service, often gauged through surveys and feedback.
Explore more articles in the Finance category