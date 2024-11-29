Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Asian shares slip, yen aims for best week in 4 months on BOJ hike bets
Tokyo stock market display board showing data.

Published : 15 hours ago, on

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares slipped on Friday while the yen was aiming for its best week in four months as strong local inflation data had traders favouring an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Overnight, trading in U.S. equities and Treasuries was closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving little lead for Asia. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% and was down 0.5% for the week.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.7% as the yen surged after Tokyo’s inflation data.

Data showed core consumer prices in Japan’s capital accelerated in November and stayed above the central bank’s 2% target in a sign of broadening price pressure. The dollar fell 0.9% to 150.17 yen, bringing its weekly loss to 3%, the biggest since late July.

Traders now see a 60% chance that the BOJ could hike interest rates again in December, having been undecided before the data. A strengthening economy and concerns over the depreciating yen have recently added to the urgency for the BOJ to act.

“We note that the acceleration in inflation, combined with the solid recovery in monthly activity, increases the odds of another BoJ rate hike in December,” said analysts at ING in a note.

With the U.S. closed for Thanksgiving yesterday, and many market participants likely extending the holiday to the weekend, there isn’t too much action in financial markets to talk about.

Wall Street futures rose 0.1% in Asia, while Treasury yields eased as the cash market reopened in Japan. Ten-year yields fell 2 basis points (bps) to 4.240%, the lowest in a month, and were down 17 bps for the week, the biggest since early September.

The dollar is down 1.4% against its major peers this week as markets rekindled hopes for a U.S. rate cut in December. Futures narrowed the odds of a quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve in December to 63%, from 55% a week ago, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool.

Most of the action overnight was in Europe, where French bond yields edged lower, a welcome bit of respite for France’s government, which saw its borrowing costs rise to their highest over Germany’s since 2012 on Wednesday.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Thursday dropped plans to raise electricity taxes in his 2025 budget, bowing to far-right threats to bring the government down unless he eased the burden on the working classes.

German inflation missed forecasts in November, suggesting some downside risk for the eurozone inflation reading due later in the day.

Traders are still leaning towards a 25-bps rate cut from the European Central Bank in December, after a board member Isabel Schnabel said it should only cut rates gradually.

Oil prices were up slightly but looked set for weekly losses on the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal in Lebanon. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.1% to $68.76 a barrel, but were down 2.5% for the week.

Gold is down 2.7% for the week at $2,638.29 per ounce

 

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post