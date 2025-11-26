Aroundtown returns to nine-month profit as German property sector recovers
Aroundtown returns to nine-month profit as German property sector recovers
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
By Marleen Kaesebier and Emanuele Berro
(Reuters) -Aroundtown, one of Germany's largest listed landlords, reported a nine-month profit of 882.3 million euros ($1.0 billion) on Wednesday, as it continues to recover from the country's worst property crisis in decades.
The result compares with a loss of 154 million euros in the first nine months of 2024 and comes after Aroundtown posted its first annual profit in three years in March.
The property group's funds from operations (FFO I), a key metric for real estate firms, however fell to 221 million euros from from last year's 235.6 million.
Shares of Aroundtown fell around 7% in early trading. Analyst Manuel Martin from ODDO BHF said the results did not contain big surprises but were overall a bit below the brokerage's estimates.
"Judging by the results, at first sight, the drop in share price seems to be exaggerated," Martin added, though he noted the market may have expected slightly higher FFO I.
Aroundtown confirmed its full-year guidance, naming cost-saving measures as a positive driver.
Germany's largest real estate group Vonovia said earlier in November that it had returned to profit in the first nine months of the year thanks to an upward revaluation of its hundreds of thousands of apartments.
Aroundtown similarly saw 383.7 million euros in property revaluations and capital gains in the January-September period, a drastic change from the loss of 591 million euros a year ago.
($1 = 0.8632 euros)
(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier and Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi)