Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Global smartphone shipments rose 2% year-on-year in 2025, lifted by stronger demand and economic (?) momentum in emerging markets, Counterpoint Research said on Monday.
Apple led the market with a 20% share, the largest among the top five brands, supported by solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets and strong sales of the iPhone 17 series, said Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra.
Manufacturers pulled shipments forward early in the year to get ahead of tariffs, but the effect eased as 2025 progressed, leaving second-half volumes largely unaffected, the firm said.
Samsung ranked second with a 19% share on modest shipment growth, while Xiaomi placed third with a 13% share, backed by steady demand in emerging markets.
The global smartphone market is expected to soften in 2026 amid chip shortages and rising component costs, as chipmakers prioritise AI data centres over handsets, Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak said.
(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
Market share is the percentage of an industry's sales that a particular company controls. It is a key indicator of competitiveness and market presence.
Smartphone shipments refer to the number of smartphones delivered to retailers or consumers within a specific timeframe, often used to gauge market demand and trends.
Demand in economics refers to the quantity of a product or service that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices during a given period.
The iPhone 17 series refers to Apple's line of smartphones released in a specific year, known for its advanced features and technology upgrades.
