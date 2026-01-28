Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Anthropic, an AI startup, raises its 2026 revenue forecast by 20%, with sales expected to quadruple this year and reach $55 billion next year.
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has raised its revenue forecasts for the next several years, projecting sales to quadruple this year to as much as $18 billion and reach $55 billion next year, The Information reported on Tuesday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn. AI can perform tasks such as problem-solving, understanding natural language, and recognizing patterns.
Market capitalization is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price by the total number of shares. It helps investors gauge a company's size and investment potential.
Revenue growth refers to the increase in a company's sales over a specific period. It is a key indicator of business performance and can result from higher sales volume, increased prices, or new product offerings.
Explore more articles in the Finance category