An Overview of Treasury Service Offerings in the New Hampshire Banking Market
Published by Barnali Pal Sinha
Posted on February 13, 20265 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Companies across the Granite State need a banking partner aligned with how they manage assets, liabilities and liquidity. The institutions below provide treasury services designed to support businesses in managing financial operations efficiently.
Machias Savings Bank
Machias Savings Bank provides treasury services supported by digital banking tools and relationship-based service. Through MSB Online, businesses can access real-time transaction and balance visibility to monitor cash positions. Payables and receivables can be managed through domestic and international wire transfers.
Services include same-day ACH origination and Remote Deposit Capture, allowing businesses to deposit checks electronically. Merchant services are available for companies accepting card payments, and lockbox processing supports payment collection management.
Fraud mitigation tools such as Positive Pay and ACH filters are available to help monitor transactions. Sweep accounts and Zero Balance Accounts assist with liquidity management. Treasury specialists are available to support businesses in structuring and managing treasury operations.
Bank of New Hampshire
Bank of New Hampshire (BNH) offers digital treasury tools focused on cash flow management and fund protection. The NH Banking app supports mobile check deposits, and online lockbox processing enables businesses to manage payment collection and record-keeping.
Businesses can transfer funds between profiles instantly, while bank-to-bank transfers and bill payments may take up to two business days. Wire transfers are available, with fees starting at $15 for incoming and up to $50 for outgoing transactions.
Fraud prevention tools, including Positive Pay, are available at an additional cost of $25 per profile. The system flags altered amounts, numbers or payees as exceptions. More than 30 customizable alerts are also available to monitor account activity.
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides treasury services tailored to business operations. Clients work with treasury representatives to develop cash management strategies aligned with operational needs.
The bank’s online platform allows businesses to access account information, monitor transactions, pay bills, enroll in eStatements and send payments through integrated services such as Zelle. Remote Deposit Capture supports check processing from business locations using certified scanners. Night depository services are also available.
ACH debit filters, Positive Pay and automated sweep services assist with liquidity and risk management. Sweep services may include overnight investments and zero balance accounts.
Mascoma Bank
Mascoma Bank offers treasury and cash management services designed to support daily financial operations. Businesses can access balances and transactions 24/7 and initiate domestic and international transfers for vendor payments, tax filings and invoice settlement.
Remote deposit services allow check processing from business locations, and ACH services can be used for payroll and recurring payments. Physical check issuance is available where required.
Fraud prevention tools include ACH Debit Blocker and Positive Pay. Autobooks, a digital invoicing and payment platform, is available for businesses seeking integrated billing functionality. Sweep services are referenced on the bank’s website; businesses may consult treasury representatives for further details.
Overview of New Hampshire Banks Offering Treasury Services for Businesses
The table below provides a general comparison of selected treasury service features offered by New Hampshire-based institutions.
|Date Established
|ACH and Wire Transfers
|Fraud Protection
|Cash Optimization
|Dedicated Treasury Support
|Market Differentiator
|Machias Savings Bank
|1869
|ACH same-day origination
Domestic and international wires
|Positive Pay, ACH filters
|Sweep and Zero Balance Accounts
|Yes
|“Bank of Yes” approach
Dedicated treasury specialists
Strong digital tools
Local authority
Merchant services
|Bank of New Hampshire
|1831
|ACH with no fees
Domestic and international with fees
Bank-to-bank transfers in 1 to 2 days
|Positive Pay available for $25/account, Customizable alerts
|Sweep accounts
|Yes
|Strong digital banking platform
User-friendly app
External account linking
Pay a Friend feature
Some fraud tools are an added cost
|Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
|1887
|ACH and wire transfers online for approved users
|ACH debit filters, Positive Pay, customizable alerts
|Sweep services include overnight investments, zero balance accounts
|Yes
|Personalized treasury strategy
Dedicated experts
Risk management tools
Night depository convenience
Zelle integration
|Mascoma Bank
|1899
|ACH and wire transfers domestic/international
|ACH debit blocker, Positive Pay
|Mentioned but needs specifics
|Yes
|Autobooks invoicing
Fraud prevention
Methodology for Evaluating Treasury Service Providers in New Hampshire
This overview was developed using the following evaluation criteria to reflect key considerations for businesses utilizing treasury services:
|Accessibility
|Providers were evaluated on the ease and reliability of their online and mobile platforms, including real-time transaction visibility, remote deposit capabilities and seamless fund transfers.
|Range of treasury services
|ACH and wire transfers, lockbox processing, merchant services, sweep and zero-balance accounts were considered.
|Security features
|The availability and effectiveness of fraud mitigation tools like Positive Pay, ACH filters and customizable alerts are key factors.
|Personalized treasury support
|Dedicated treasury specialists who collaborate closely with businesses to tailor strategies and reduce risk were highly valued.
|Cost transparency
|Providers offering clear fee structures, waived fees based on activity and cost-effective solutions for growing businesses received higher marks.
Accessibility
Online and mobile platform functionality, including transaction visibility, remote deposit capabilities and fund transfer options.
Range of Treasury Services
Availability of ACH and wire transfers, lockbox processing, merchant services, sweep accounts and zero-balance accounts.
Security Features
Fraud mitigation tools such as Positive Pay, ACH filters and customizable alerts.
Personalized Treasury Support
Availability of treasury specialists to assist businesses in structuring treasury solutions.
Cost Transparency
Clarity of fee structures and accessibility of pricing information.
Selecting a Treasury Partner
Effective treasury management supports operational stability and liquidity planning. Businesses evaluating financial institutions may consider service offerings, digital capabilities, risk management tools and support availability when selecting a treasury partner aligned with their operational requirements.
ACH origination is the process of initiating electronic payments through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. It allows businesses to send or receive funds electronically, such as payroll or vendor payments.
Remote Deposit Capture is a banking service that allows businesses to deposit checks electronically using a scanner or mobile device, streamlining the deposit process and improving cash flow management.
Sweep accounts are bank accounts that automatically transfer amounts exceeding a certain level into a higher interest-earning investment option, helping businesses maximize their cash management.
Positive Pay is a fraud prevention service offered by banks that helps businesses verify checks presented for payment against a list of issued checks, reducing the risk of check fraud.
