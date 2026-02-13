Global Banking & Finance Review® is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Companies across the Granite State need a banking partner aligned with how they manage assets, liabilities and liquidity. The institutions below provide treasury services designed to support businesses in managing financial operations efficiently.

Machias Savings Bank

Machias Savings Bank provides treasury services supported by digital banking tools and relationship-based service. Through MSB Online, businesses can access real-time transaction and balance visibility to monitor cash positions. Payables and receivables can be managed through domestic and international wire transfers.

Services include same-day ACH origination and Remote Deposit Capture, allowing businesses to deposit checks electronically. Merchant services are available for companies accepting card payments, and lockbox processing supports payment collection management.

Fraud mitigation tools such as Positive Pay and ACH filters are available to help monitor transactions. Sweep accounts and Zero Balance Accounts assist with liquidity management. Treasury specialists are available to support businesses in structuring and managing treasury operations.

Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire (BNH) offers digital treasury tools focused on cash flow management and fund protection. The NH Banking app supports mobile check deposits, and online lockbox processing enables businesses to manage payment collection and record-keeping.

Businesses can transfer funds between profiles instantly, while bank-to-bank transfers and bill payments may take up to two business days. Wire transfers are available, with fees starting at $15 for incoming and up to $50 for outgoing transactions.

Fraud prevention tools, including Positive Pay, are available at an additional cost of $25 per profile. The system flags altered amounts, numbers or payees as exceptions. More than 30 customizable alerts are also available to monitor account activity.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides treasury services tailored to business operations. Clients work with treasury representatives to develop cash management strategies aligned with operational needs.

The bank’s online platform allows businesses to access account information, monitor transactions, pay bills, enroll in eStatements and send payments through integrated services such as Zelle. Remote Deposit Capture supports check processing from business locations using certified scanners. Night depository services are also available.

ACH debit filters, Positive Pay and automated sweep services assist with liquidity and risk management. Sweep services may include overnight investments and zero balance accounts.

Mascoma Bank

Mascoma Bank offers treasury and cash management services designed to support daily financial operations. Businesses can access balances and transactions 24/7 and initiate domestic and international transfers for vendor payments, tax filings and invoice settlement.

Remote deposit services allow check processing from business locations, and ACH services can be used for payroll and recurring payments. Physical check issuance is available where required.

Fraud prevention tools include ACH Debit Blocker and Positive Pay. Autobooks, a digital invoicing and payment platform, is available for businesses seeking integrated billing functionality. Sweep services are referenced on the bank’s website; businesses may consult treasury representatives for further details.

Overview of New Hampshire Banks Offering Treasury Services for Businesses

The table below provides a general comparison of selected treasury service features offered by New Hampshire-based institutions.

Date Established ACH and Wire Transfers Fraud Protection Cash Optimization Dedicated Treasury Support Market Differentiator Machias Savings Bank 1869 ACH same-day origination

Domestic and international wires Positive Pay, ACH filters Sweep and Zero Balance Accounts Yes “Bank of Yes” approach

Dedicated treasury specialists

Strong digital tools

Local authority

Merchant services Bank of New Hampshire 1831 ACH with no fees

Domestic and international with fees

Bank-to-bank transfers in 1 to 2 days Positive Pay available for $25/account, Customizable alerts Sweep accounts Yes Strong digital banking platform

User-friendly app

External account linking

Pay a Friend feature

Some fraud tools are an added cost Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 1887 ACH and wire transfers online for approved users ACH debit filters, Positive Pay, customizable alerts Sweep services include overnight investments, zero balance accounts Yes Personalized treasury strategy

Dedicated experts

Risk management tools

Night depository convenience

Zelle integration Mascoma Bank 1899 ACH and wire transfers domestic/international ACH debit blocker, Positive Pay Mentioned but needs specifics Yes Autobooks invoicing

Fraud prevention

Methodology for Evaluating Treasury Service Providers in New Hampshire

This overview was developed using the following evaluation criteria to reflect key considerations for businesses utilizing treasury services:

Accessibility Providers were evaluated on the ease and reliability of their online and mobile platforms, including real-time transaction visibility, remote deposit capabilities and seamless fund transfers. Range of treasury services ACH and wire transfers, lockbox processing, merchant services, sweep and zero-balance accounts were considered. Security features The availability and effectiveness of fraud mitigation tools like Positive Pay, ACH filters and customizable alerts are key factors. Personalized treasury support Dedicated treasury specialists who collaborate closely with businesses to tailor strategies and reduce risk were highly valued. Cost transparency Providers offering clear fee structures, waived fees based on activity and cost-effective solutions for growing businesses received higher marks.

Accessibility





Online and mobile platform functionality, including transaction visibility, remote deposit capabilities and fund transfer options.

Range of Treasury Services





Availability of ACH and wire transfers, lockbox processing, merchant services, sweep accounts and zero-balance accounts.

Security Features





Fraud mitigation tools such as Positive Pay, ACH filters and customizable alerts.

Personalized Treasury Support





Availability of treasury specialists to assist businesses in structuring treasury solutions.

Cost Transparency





Clarity of fee structures and accessibility of pricing information.

Selecting a Treasury Partner

Effective treasury management supports operational stability and liquidity planning. Businesses evaluating financial institutions may consider service offerings, digital capabilities, risk management tools and support availability when selecting a treasury partner aligned with their operational requirements.