Finance
UK's AJ Bell lifts dividend after profit soars 22%
UK's AJ Bell lifts dividend after profit soars 22%
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 4, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 4, 2025
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Investment platform AJ Bell on Thursday raised its dividend and announced a share buyback after annual pre-tax profit jumped 22%, and said it would now focus on investments to drive growth.
($1 = 0.7500 pounds)
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)