Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Airbus deliveries topped 80 jets in November, sources say
Airbus logo on building and aircraft nose.

Published : 23 hours ago, on

By Tim Hepher

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries rose sharply to more than 80 jets in November as the planemaker recovered momentum towards end-year targets after a downturn over the summer, industry sources said.

After a mid-year profit warning driven in part by a shortfall in engine supplies, deliveries spiked higher in November after engine maker CFM and Airbus reached a deal over short-term engine supplies, first reported by Reuters last week.

Industry sources said deliveries jumped at least 25% in November from the same month last year to top the 80 mark, bringing deliveries this year to 640 jets and leaving some 110 to go. In December last year, Airbus delivered 112 jets.

If confirmed, it would be the highest November tally since 2018 when Airbus delivered 89 jets.

That is in stark contrast to U.S. rival Boeing which has indicated it will resume output slowly following a bruising strike in order to avoid damaging a fragile industrial fabric, while also remaining under close scrutiny of U.S. regulators.

UK-based consultancy Cirium Ascend said it estimated that Boeing delivered around 12 jets in November.

Although far in front, Airbus is struggling to capitalise on its gains because it is sold out and faces fragile suppliers.

It is officially targeting “around 770” deliveries for the full year after lowering the goal from 800 aircraft in July.

Few analysts expect it to reach the new headline figure after a series of supply snags, but many say the cautious wording of the forecast gives it the flexibility to deliver as few as 750 jets without triggering a new warning to investors.

“While the (full-year) 770 may now be out of reach, we still see… 765 as achievable,” said Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie, who estimates Airbus delivered 85 jets in November.

Others cautioned Airbus would need to keep up a strong pace to reach targeted deliveries, which propel revenues and cash.

Last week looks to be the change needed to get close to their target,” said Rob Morris, head of global consultancy at Cirium Ascend.

“The only question I have now is: have they rinsed their stock or can they keep averaging four per day for the next 30 days?”

SUPPLY PENDULUM

Jet engine maker CFM, co-owned by GE Aerospace and Safran, agreed last month to divert some engines to Airbus as the planemaker tries to catch up on previous delivery delays, Reuters reported last week.

The agreement follows tense negotiations over the allocation of engines between new assembly lines and the repair shops where airlines carry out maintenance to keep existing planes flying.

Speaking to AFP in Belgium last week, Safran CEO Olivier Andries confirmed that CFM had prioritised Airbus over airlines on a temporary basis to boost jet deliveries in 2024.

The pendulum is expected to swing back towards the aftermarket in time for January, when Airbus slows down.

Some analysts have voiced concerns that the switch in engines could dent margins for the engine companies, since engine makers make more of their income out of high-margin activities in the aftermarket than in equipping new aircraft.

But Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned said in a note that CFM could flip engine supplies to Airbus planned for November and December in order to help the planemaker prepare for a busy end to the year while meeting its own targets for sales of spares.

CFM has said it is working both to meet demand from customers and to maximise fleet utilisation for airlines.

 

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post