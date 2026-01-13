Finance
Air India facing UK lawsuit from estates of some deceased in 2025 plane crash
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Air India is facing a London lawsuit from the estates of some of the deceased over the June 2025 crash of a passenger jet which killed 260 people.
A personal injury lawsuit was filed at the High Court by 11 claimants on December 18, according to court records. No further details were immediately available.
