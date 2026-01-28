Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Air Canada expands its winter routes to Europe and Latin America, introducing new flights to Quito. The airline focuses on premium travel to drive growth.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Wednesday said it expanded its winter network to Europe and Latin America, betting on growing demand for premium international travel.
It will launch new flights to Ecuador's capital, Quito, from its Toronto and Montréal hubs starting in December this year, using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Airlines in North America are increasingly relying on premium cabins, corporate travel and loyalty programs to drive bottom-line growth.
"We are continuing our strategic expansion into Latin America, taking advantage of continued demand strength and cargo opportunities, while leveraging a new Airbus A321 XLR base at our Toronto-Pearson global hub to enable year-round service to Copenhagen and Manchester," said Mark Galardo, president of cargo at Air Canada.
Last week, Air Canada said it was expanding its route with non-stop flights to Sapporo, beginning in December 2026.
Separately, Unifor, which represents 6,000 members working at the carrier, said it had opened collective bargaining for airport and customer service staff ahead of a February 28, 2026 contract expiration.
(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Collective bargaining is the process where employers and a group of employees negotiate terms of employment, including wages, hours, and working conditions.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a long-haul, wide-body, twin-engine jet that is known for its fuel efficiency and advanced technology, providing a comfortable flying experience.
