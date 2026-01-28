Air Canada Enhances Winter Routes to Europe and Latin America

Air Canada's Strategic Route Expansion

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Wednesday said it expanded its winter network to Europe and Latin America, betting on growing demand for premium international travel.

New Flights to Quito

It will launch new flights to Ecuador's capital, Quito, from its Toronto and Montréal hubs starting in December this year, using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Focus on Premium Travel

Airlines in North America are increasingly relying on premium cabins, corporate travel and loyalty programs to drive bottom-line growth.

Collective Bargaining Update

"We are continuing our strategic expansion into Latin America, taking advantage of continued demand strength and cargo opportunities, while leveraging a new Airbus A321 XLR base at our Toronto-Pearson global hub to enable year-round service to Copenhagen and Manchester," said Mark Galardo, president of cargo at Air Canada.

Last week, Air Canada said it was expanding its route with non-stop flights to Sapporo, beginning in December 2026.

Separately, Unifor, which represents 6,000 members working at the carrier, said it had opened collective bargaining for airport and customer service staff ahead of a February 28, 2026 contract expiration.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)