Dec ‌10 (Reuters) - French biotech company Abivax's shares ‍jumped ‌by 20% on Wednesday on market rumours that ⁠U.S. pharma ‌giant Eli Lilly might be interested in bidding for the business.

The "share price movement is driven ⁠by speculation around a possible takeover," said Damien Choplain, ​analyst at Stifel.

Abivax and Eli Lilly ‌did not respond ⁠to initial requests for comment.

The French company announced in July positive results from ​a Phase 3 trial of its key drug obefazimod for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, sending its Paris-listed shares soaring ​over ‍500% in a ​day, and filed for an offering of up to $400 millions in American Depositary Shares.

By 1007 GMT on Wednesday, the stock was on track for an 18-fold increase ⁠in value since the beginning of the year, having reached ​a market valuation of over 8 billion euros ($9.3 billion), up from just 500 million euros in January.

($1 = 0.8595 ‌euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, Gianluca Lo Nostro and Danilo Masoni, editing by Matt Scuffham)