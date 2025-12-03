A Notable Update for Employee Health Benefits:

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Flo Premium Now Accepts Direct HSA/FSA Payments

Digital health tools now play a central role in how employees manage reproductive, hormonal, and preventive health needs. Yet many of these platforms have historically fallen outside the practical reach of FSA/HSA benefits, requiring manual reimbursement processes that discouraged use—even when the expenses were eligible.

Flo Health has made an important advancement on this front.

As of October 12, 2024, Flo Premium subscriptions were officially recognized as eligible FSA/HSA expenses under the SIGIS Eligible Product List. For eligible U.S. users with qualifying FSA/HSA plans, a recent update now allows direct payment for Flo Premium using an HSA or FSA card, enabling direct HSA/FSA payment at checkout. This eliminates the previous requirement to purchase via credit card and submit receipts for reimbursement.

For employers, this small operational change brings substantial downstream value.

Direct HSA/FSA Acceptance Reduces Friction

The prior reimbursement-only model created predictable pain points:

Employees had to locate emailed receipts Reimbursement windows varied among providers Approval criteria differed from plan to plan Claims processing delays discouraged repeat participation

By enabling direct HSA/FSA payment at checkout, Flo removes nearly all administrative burden from the user while aligning with how employees already expect to use their benefits.

Why This Matters in the Broader Benefits Landscape

Women’s health needs across the workforce have become increasingly visible—particularly around menstrual health, cycle-related symptoms, fertility planning, and the early stages of perimenopause. Digital tools like Flo offer employees structured insights they can bring into healthcare conversations, helping them feel more prepared and reducing confusion during discussions with clinicians.

With Flo’s updated eligibility:

Employees can use pre-tax funds for a tool many rely on for daily health tracking and support.

Employers gain a lower-cost, high-impact complement to traditional reproductive health benefits.

HR teams can confidently point employees to Flo without caveats about reimbursement paperwork.

It’s a rare case where expanding access doesn’t require expanding plan design or increasing employer spend.

Important Details for Benefits Teams to Know

Based on Flo’s updated guidance:

Eligible plans: Annual and monthly Flo Premium subscriptions are eligible for FSA/HSA payment. The Flo for Family subscription is not, though employees may purchase multiple individual plans for dependents if their benefit design allows it.

Annual and monthly Flo Premium subscriptions are eligible for FSA/HSA payment. The Flo for Family subscription is not, though employees may purchase multiple individual plans for dependents if their benefit design allows it. Eligibility date: Only subscriptions purchased on or after October 12, 2024 qualify for HSA/FSA use or reimbursement.

Only subscriptions purchased on or after October 12, 2024 qualify for HSA/FSA use or reimbursement. Payment method: Employees can enter their HSA/FSA card directly at checkout on the Flo website. If a provider declines the transaction (which can occur depending on plan setup), employees may still purchase with a standard card and submit the receipt for reimbursement if their provider allows it.

Employees can enter their HSA/FSA card directly at checkout on the Flo website. If a provider declines the transaction (which can occur depending on plan setup), employees may still purchase with a standard card and submit the receipt for reimbursement if their provider allows it. Documentation: Receipts are delivered via email and can be retrieved through the App Store, Google Play, or Flo Support if needed.

A Small Update with Outsized Effects

In an era where employees increasingly expect digital-first solutions to be part of their overall healthcare ecosystem, direct HSA/FSA acceptance is more than a billing update—it meaningfully lowers barriers to accessing evidence-based reproductive health support.

For companies focused on workforce well-being, menstrual equity, or improving support for midlife employees, this update is an easy addition to benefits communications and a helpful tool for reducing health-related friction at work.