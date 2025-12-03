A Notable Update for Employee Health Benefits:
Published by Wanda Rich
Posted on December 3, 2025
Flo Premium Now Accepts Direct HSA/FSA Payments
Digital health tools now play a central role in how employees manage reproductive, hormonal, and preventive health needs. Yet many of these platforms have historically fallen outside the practical reach of FSA/HSA benefits, requiring manual reimbursement processes that discouraged use—even when the expenses were eligible.
Flo Health has made an important advancement on this front.
As of October 12, 2024, Flo Premium subscriptions were officially recognized as eligible FSA/HSA expenses under the SIGIS Eligible Product List. For eligible U.S. users with qualifying FSA/HSA plans, a recent update now allows direct payment for Flo Premium using an HSA or FSA card, enabling direct HSA/FSA payment at checkout. This eliminates the previous requirement to purchase via credit card and submit receipts for reimbursement.
For employers, this small operational change brings substantial downstream value.
Direct HSA/FSA Acceptance Reduces Friction
The prior reimbursement-only model created predictable pain points:
By enabling direct HSA/FSA payment at checkout, Flo removes nearly all administrative burden from the user while aligning with how employees already expect to use their benefits.
Why This Matters in the Broader Benefits Landscape
Women’s health needs across the workforce have become increasingly visible—particularly around menstrual health, cycle-related symptoms, fertility planning, and the early stages of perimenopause. Digital tools like Flo offer employees structured insights they can bring into healthcare conversations, helping them feel more prepared and reducing confusion during discussions with clinicians.
With Flo’s updated eligibility:
It’s a rare case where expanding access doesn’t require expanding plan design or increasing employer spend.
Important Details for Benefits Teams to Know
Based on Flo’s updated guidance:
A Small Update with Outsized Effects
In an era where employees increasingly expect digital-first solutions to be part of their overall healthcare ecosystem, direct HSA/FSA acceptance is more than a billing update—it meaningfully lowers barriers to accessing evidence-based reproductive health support.
For companies focused on workforce well-being, menstrual equity, or improving support for midlife employees, this update is an easy addition to benefits communications and a helpful tool for reducing health-related friction at work.