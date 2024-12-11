Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Vodafone franchisees in Britain file legal claim against telecom group
Person with umbrella near Vodafone sign

Published : 1 day ago, on

LONDON (Reuters) – A group of current and former Vodafone franchisees in the UK filed a legal claim against the company on Tuesday over alleged cuts to their commission payments and remuneration at short notice and with little to no explanation since 2020.

Some of the 61 claimants, who are seeking over 120 million pounds ($153.05 million), said in a statement that Vodafone’s actions had caused them and their families severe financial and personal distress, including reaching the edge of bankruptcy.

Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, said in a statement it was aware of the claims and that it took them seriously, but it denied the allegations.

Accusing the telecom of making decisions in bad faith and breaching franchise agreements, claimants alleged Vodafone benefited from government business rate reliefs intended for the franchisees when they were facing financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the claim, Vodafone is also being accused of benefiting from “excessively” fining and imposing clawbacks on its franchisees.

One of the franchisees, Andrew Kerr, from Northern Ireland, claims that, with just 14 days’ notice, almost a third of his revenue was wiped out by Vodafone’s decision to cut his commission. He eventually lost his business.

“While we have acknowledged challenges were faced by some franchisees, we strongly refute claims that Vodafone has ‘unjustly enriched’ itself at the expense of small businesses,” Vodafone said.

It said that its franchise model was a commercial relationship. Although franchise partners are offered support, commercial success was not guaranteed, Vodafone said.

“We maintain that where issues have been raised, we have sought to rectify these and believe we have treated our franchisees fairly,” Vodafone said.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

 

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Leslie Adler)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post