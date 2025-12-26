Home > Headlines > Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests
Headlines

Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 26, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela freed 99 people jailed after last year’s election protests, the prisons authority said on Thursday, but rights groups said they believed the figure was lower despite growing pressure from Washington on President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. has amassed a huge military presence in the Caribbean, killed dozens in strikes on boats near the Venezuelan coast it alleges were carrying drugs, and seized two fully-loaded Venezuelan crude tankers. President Donald Trump has said it would be smart for Maduro to leave power.

Hundreds of people in Venezuela's capital Caracas and other parts of the South American nation took to the streets after the July 2024 presidential election, banging pots and pans and blocking roads, demanding the opposition be declared victors.

At least 2,000 people were arrested in post-election violence, according to the government, whose top prosecutor in the following moments announced the release of several groups of detainees, including dozens aged under 18.

Venezuela's electoral authority and Supreme Court said Maduro had won the election and that the protests sought to undermine his victory for a third six-year term.

Late on Christmas Day, the penitentiary services ministry said on social media that authorities had "decided to evaluate each case individually and grant precautionary measures in accordance with the law, which has led to the release of 99 citizens."

It said the group had been detained "for their participation in acts of violence and incitement to hatred following the 2024 election day."

The Committee for the Freedom of Social Activists, a local NGO, said on X that this "number does not correspond to reality."

Penal Forum, another NGO, said they had only been able to confirm the release of 45 people - 27 men, 15 women and three teenagers, who had been "arbitrarily detained for political reasons."

"We continue to verify other possible cases," it said.

Maduro's government says it does not have political prisoners but rather "imprisoned politicians" who seek to destabilize the country.

Earlier in December, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva that repression of civic space in the South American nation had intensified, stifling people's freedoms as journalists, activists, opposition figures and humanitarian workers face threats, harassment and arbitrary detention.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Howard Goller)

Related Posts
Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees
Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees
Russia sentences ex-foreign ministry employee to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Russia sentences ex-foreign ministry employee to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals
Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting
Zelenskiy says 'a lot' can be decided before New Year ahead of Trump meeting
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says
Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist
North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years
North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body

Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body

Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message

Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service

Daughters of King Charles' brother Andrew join royals for Christmas service

Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says

Russia made a proposal to France on jailed French researcher Vinatier, the Kremlin says

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic, reports airspace breaches from Belarus

View All Headlines Posts