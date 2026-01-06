Only Greenland and Denmark can decide on their future, European leaders say in joint statement
COPENHAGEN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
