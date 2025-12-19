Upgrading Wi-Fi For Coverage And Security To Protect Your Smart Home

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Byline: Lyssanoel Frater

Those who have smart homes rely on connected devices to run their household. Homes can have dozens of connected devices like security cameras, thermostats, appliances, lights, and more. From work to security, smart homes are dependent on their Wi-Fi networks.

Though having smart tech in the house can be convenient, if the Wi-Fi system is outdated, it is vulnerable and can be a major security risk. Updating a network design and making wise security choices, such as purchasing a mesh Wi-Fi system like the NETGEAR Orbi 970, can provide the security necessary to run dozens of devices in a smart home.

As Netgear notes, “Most internet users don’t know when, where, or how cybercriminals will strike.”

Why Smart Homes Are at Risk

As more homeowners invest in having smart homes, they are increasing the chances of their devices and apps being an access point for security risks. Some smart homes can have up to 20+ connected devices. Laptops, phones, baby monitors, locks, lights, and more can all be at risk for cyber attackers. Wi-Fi networks in the home must have strong security to protect the devices from being hacked and prevent personal, financial, and other important information from being stolen.

Many people hold onto older routers as long as they’re working, but don’t understand that they don’t support modern encryption like Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3), the latest in Wi-Fi security protocols. Older models also don’t receive firmware updates, so they’re missing vital updates, creating holes in security.

The FBI and other authorities have warned that old hardware is being targeted by cybercriminals who are taking advantage of end-of-life Wi-Fi gear.

Mesh Networks Improve Coverage and Safety

The older, traditional single routers that many people depend on for their Wi-Fi connections have weak spots where the signal will drop or fade. These weak areas are where cyber attackers will try to break in and steal data.

Mesh Wi-Fi networks use multiple nodes throughout the smart home that give consistent coverage wherever someone goes in the home. This eliminates the weak zones and increases security. A strong signal throughout the building also means fewer drops in the connections. Reconnections can expose private data.

The new mesh Wi-Fi networks also allow the nodes to be updated automatically when security patches are released.

Some of these systems also allow users to utilize network segmentation, where they can have different networks on the mesh system. They can have one for guests, work, their kids, and themselves, or any variation that suits their needs. This helps isolate security risks.

Next-generation Mesh Systems

The NETGEAR Orbi 970 provides speed and coverage throughout a smart home, and is also built for network protection, stability, and secure performance. It is designed to support hundreds of devices and has 360° coverage for large homes. With strong encryption standards and multi-band mesh connectivity, it protects the smart home devices from attacks that can easily breach old Wi-Fi systems.

Mesh Wi-Fi networks give homeowners the confidence that their smart homes are secure and their data is protected.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does mesh Wi-Fi improve home network security?

A mesh Wi-Fi network eliminates weak spots, reduces reconnections that can cause vulnerabilities, and provides a strong signal throughout the home. This significantly reduces the chances of cyber attacks penetrating security.





2. Why is security more important now than in previous Wi-Fi generations?

Smart homes can have 20+ devices connected throughout the structure. This includes sensitive devices like laptops, phones, tablets, security cameras, and even baby monitors. These devices can all be an entry point to attacks if the network has not been updated.



3. How does the Orbi 970 help protect connected households?

The mesh Wi-Fi network ensures a secure, stronger connection, which reduces the risks that come from having multiple connected devices.

4. Can mesh Wi-Fi benefit remote workers?

A secure connection and the enhanced security of the mesh network will protect sensitive work data.

Disclaimer:

This article is sponsored content produced in collaboration with NETGEAR. The views expressed are based on product information provided by the company.

This content is for informational purposes only. Network security depends on multiple factors, including user configuration, software updates, and connected devices. No Wi-Fi system can guarantee complete protection from cyber threats.