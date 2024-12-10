Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

UK’s FTSE 100 has worst day in four weeks; Ashtead slumps
People walking past London Stock Exchange sign

Published : 2 days ago, on

(Reuters) – Britain’s FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as mining shares slipped, while Ashtead dropped after it warned of lower than expected annual profit and proposed to move its primary listing to New York from London.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.9%, its worst day since Nov. 12, while the midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.4% in its worst session for two weeks.

Shares of miners Glencore, Antofagasta and Anglo American fell between 1.1% and 3.5% as copper prices slipped, under pressure from a slowdown in China’s export growth and a stronger dollar. [MET/L]

Metal prices had rallied in the previous session on China’s planned move towards a “moderately loose” monetary policy for the first time since 2010.

Ashtead dropped 14% to the bottom of the FTSE 100. The equipment rental firm said it was proposing to move its primary listing to New York from London and also warned of lower than expected annual profit due to a weak commercial construction market in the United States.

Ashtead joins a growing list of companies moving away from European listings in favour of U.S. markets, where valuations are generally higher.

Precious metal miners fell 1.7%, while aerospace and defence stocks saw the biggest sector fall, down 2.1%.

Separately, NCC Group dropped 15.3% to the bottom of the mid-cap index after the cyber security firm swung to an annual operating loss.

FirstGroup was a bright spot, rising 6.5%, after the public transport operator agreed to acquire RATP London.

Investors awaited key U.S. inflation data on Wednesday that could cement bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut on Dec. 18.

In the UK, the spotlight is on Friday’s gross domestic product estimate for October, which could influence the Bank of England’s interest rate trajectory. Traders expect the BoE to hold rates in its policy decision next week.

British stocks saw their first monthly inflow in five years in November, potentially marking a turning point, as cheap valuations, political stability and Britain’s relative immunity to escalating trade tensions attract investors.

Separately, British shoppers faced increased pressure on their budgets in November after grocery price inflation edged higher for the third month in a row, industry data showed.

Recruitment platform Indeed said job vacancies have dried up faster in the United Kingdom than in similar countries over the past year, pointing to a loss of momentum in the economy in the second half of 2024.

 

(Reporting by Nikhil Sharma and Sukriti Gupta. Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Mark Potter)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post