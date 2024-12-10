Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

UK’s Ashtead plans New York listing, profit warning spooks investors
Telehandler lifting container on construction site.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong

(Reuters) – Ashtead is proposing to move its primary listing to New York from London, the equipment rental company said on Tuesday, as it also cut its revenue and profit expectations on persistent weakness in the U.S. construction market.

The profit outlook downgrade sent Ashtead’s shares down as much as 14.3%, while its plans to move its listing to New York will be another blow for the London stock exchange. It would join a growing list of companies moving away from European listings in favour of U.S. markets, where valuations could be higher.

Ashtead, the second largest U.S. equipment rental company, said revenue for the year ending April is now expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5%, down from its earlier expectation of 5% to 8% growth.

As a consequence, profit for the year ending April 2025, will be lower than previous expectations, it said, without giving further details.

Equipment rental firms like Ashtead have faced profit margin pressures as a slow recovery in U.S. commercial construction, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues, offset strength in mega projects and hurricane response activity.

Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory has raised expectations for increased construction activity driven by his America first rhetoric, but the impact won’t be immediate.

“We think it would be just too fast to expect the local construction market to rebound in the second half of our fiscal year,” CEO Brendan Horgan told analysts.

Ashtead shares tumbled nearly 13% to 5,468 pence by 1500 GMT.

“The downgrade is disappointing with investors believing we were through the worst of the downgrades,” J.P.Morgan said in a note.

‘MOVING WEST’

Ashtead, which makes most of its profits in the U.S., said it would discuss the listing plan with shareholders in the coming weeks and expects the primary listing move to be implemented in the next 12-18 months.

“The centre of gravity of the group has been moving west over a long period of time, and today, we are, to all intents and purposes, a U.S. company,” Horgan said in the analyst call.

Analysts were largely unsurprised by Ashtead’s plan to move to a U.S. listing.

“It is obviously going to be a blow (for London), and it is almost as if it is a ripple effect where one company sees what has occurred for another and the benefits that they have had on valuation,” said Morningstar analyst Matthew Donen.

Ashtead said it would retain a UK listing in the international companies segment.

Established in England in 1947, Ashtead, listed in London since 1986, expanded into the U.S. by acquiring Sunbelt Rentals in 1990. It became a major U.S. equipment rental firm after several deals in the early 2000s.

As of Monday, Ashtead’s market value was nearly $35 billion, compared to United Rentals’, the leading U.S. player, at about $54.85 billion.

Half-year pre-tax profit fell 4% to $1.26 billion, slightly below a company-compiled analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Ashtead also announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback.

 

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Savio D’Souza, Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post