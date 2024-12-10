Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

UK grocery inflation rises for third month in November, says Kantar
Supermarket fruit and vegetable discounts display.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By James Davey and Sachin Ravikumar

LONDON (Reuters) – British shoppers faced increased pressure on their budgets in November after grocery price inflation edged higher for the third month in a row, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said annual grocery price inflation was 2.6% in the four weeks to Dec. 1, up from 2.3% in the previous four-week period.

Prices are rising fastest in products such as toothbrushes, chilled smoothies and juices and fragrances, and falling fastest in items like household paper products and dog food, it said.

UK supermarkets have warned that tax rises in the Labour government’s first budget in October, together with another rise in the national minimum wage, will be inflationary.

Official data published last month showed overall UK inflation jumped to 2.3% in October. Data for November will be published Dec. 18.

Kantar said Britons will have to pay more for their traditional Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, with the average cost for four rising to 32.57 pounds ($41.51), up 6.5% from 2023.

Its data showed UK grocery sales increased 2.5% over the four weeks to Dec. 1 year-on-year, and the researcher forecast supermarket sales would exceed 13 billion pounds over the four weeks of December for the first time.

Kantar said sales at market leader Tesco rose 5.2% over the 12 weeks to Dec. 1, giving it a grocery market share of 28.1%, its highest since December 2017. Tesco shares were up 1.2%.

Sales at No. 2 Sainsbury’s were up 4.7%, and were up 2.1% at No. 4 Aldi and up 2% at No. 5 Morrisons.

However, No. 3 Asda was again the industry laggard with sales down 5.6% and a 1.1 percentage point loss of market share over the year, underlining the tough job facing Allan Leighton, who recently returned to the group as executive chairman.

Kantar said online supermarket Ocado was the fastest growing grocer with sales up 8.7%, while discounter Lidl was the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer with sales up 6.6%.

The researcher noted that Marks & Spencer was also performing well though it was not included in its data.

UK supermarkets’ market share and sales growth (%)

Market share Market % change in

12 wks to share 12 sales

Dec. 1 2024 wks to Dec. (yr-on-yr)

3

Tesco

28.1 27.4 5.2

 

Sainsbury’s

15.9 15.6 4.7

 

Asda

12.3 13.4 -5.6

 

Aldi

10.3 10.3 2.1

 

Morrisons

8.6 8.7 2.0

 

Lidl

7.7 7.4 6.6

 

Co-operative

5.5 5.7 -1.1

 

Waitrose

4.4 4.4 2.6

 

Iceland

2.2 2.2 2.2

 

Ocado

1.8 1.7 8.7

 

Source: Kantar

($1 = 0.7846 pounds)

 

(Reporting by James Davey and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton and Bernadette Baum)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post