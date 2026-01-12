Trump to Discuss Internet Restoration in Iran with Elon Musk

By Rachael Levy

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he plans to speak with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about restoring internet in Iran, where authorities blacked out service amid ongoing anti-government protests.

"He's very good at that kind of thing, he's got a very good company," Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether he would engage with Musk's SpaceX company, which offers a satellite internet service called Starlink that has been used in Iran.

Musk and Trump have held an on-again, off-again relationship after the billionaire helped fund Trump's winning presidential campaign and subsequently orchestrated massive cuts to the federal government.

The pair had a public falling-out last year as Musk opposed Trump's signature tax bill, but the two men appear to have rekindled their relationship, eating dinner together at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort this month.

Musk and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting By Rachael Levy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)