Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
By Rachael Levy
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he plans to speak with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about restoring internet in Iran, where authorities blacked out service amid ongoing anti-government protests.
"He's very good at that kind of thing, he's got a very good company," Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether he would engage with Musk's SpaceX company, which offers a satellite internet service called Starlink that has been used in Iran.
Musk and Trump have held an on-again, off-again relationship after the billionaire helped fund Trump's winning presidential campaign and subsequently orchestrated massive cuts to the federal government.
The pair had a public falling-out last year as Musk opposed Trump's signature tax bill, but the two men appear to have rekindled their relationship, eating dinner together at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort this month.
Musk and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Rachael Levy; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Satellite internet is a type of internet connection that uses satellites to provide broadband access. It is especially useful in remote areas where traditional wired connections are unavailable.
SpaceX is a private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded by Elon Musk. It is known for developing the Falcon and Starship rockets and for providing satellite internet services through Starlink.
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide satellite internet access globally, particularly in underserved areas.
