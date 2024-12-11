Published : , on

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Slovakia will kick off talks in January for the purchase of three C-390 Millennium aircraft, Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Tuesday, making it the latest NATO member nation to eye the military cargo model.

Slovakia is targeting the C-390 due to the potential benefits in training, logistics and cooperation in developing military fleets with neighboring countries which have already acquired the aircraft, Embraer said in a statement.

Portugal and Hungary already fly the C-390, while the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic and Sweden have also acquired the aircraft.

The announcement comes as Slovak Prime Minister Roberto Fico is on a visit to Brasilia.

Earlier in the day, Brazil’s defense ministry signed an agreement with its Slovak counterpart to encourage closer industrial cooperation between the two countries, Embraer said.

