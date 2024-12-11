Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Rare quarterly miss hits Zara owner Inditex shares
Zara store entrance with shoppers inside.

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Corina Pons and Helen Reid

MADRID (Reuters) -Zara owner Inditex posted a rare miss on quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, although the world’s biggest listed fast-fashion retailer said the holiday shopping season had got off to a good start.

Shares in Inditex fell around 5% as investors digested results hit by currency fluctuations and floods in Spain, Inditex’s biggest market.

Third-quarter sales of 9.36 billion euros ($9.84 billion) came in below the 9.51 billion expected by analysts. An 8.5% rise in nine-month net profit to 4.44 billion euros also lagged the 4.52 billion expected by analysts.

“While the figures are not too bad, they do not meet the company’s growth line and show a bigger slowdown than we estimated,” said XTB analyst Javier Cabrera, adding that next year brings new risks such as U.S. trade tariffs likely to drive inflation up.

Severe floods at the end of October in Spain had a “very limited” impact on Inditex’s performance, with three stores closed, capital markets director Marcos Lopez told analysts on a call.

But a strong dollar and weak euro hurt results, analysts said, as Inditex makes most of its sales in euros.

Despite the quarterly setback, affected by the weather and the exchange rate, I believe the company continues on its growth trajectory,” said Xavier Brun, portfolio manager at Madrid-based Trea Asset Management, which holds Inditex shares.

Zara has been investing in larger stores, logistics centres and marketing, launching a collection with supermodel Kate Moss, as it tries to maintain its edge over fast-fashion rivals like H&M and Shein, which sell at lower prices.

Inditex reported revenues up 9% in currency-adjusted terms in the six weeks to Dec. 9, which includes key Black Friday sales, slower sales growth than the 14% reported a year ago.

“We had a strong start to the last quarter against a demanding comparable in the same period of 2023,” Lopez told Reuters. He also said Inditex expected a smaller impact from currency fluctuations in its fourth quarter.

In a sign of the market’s confidence in the company, Inditex’s shares are trading at around 26 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, above H&M’s price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3 times.

The stock is up 32% since the start of the year.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons in Madrid and Helen Reid in London. Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark Potter)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post