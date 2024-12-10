Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Prince Harry faces four days in witness box in Murdoch papers trial
Man in suit with red hair and beard.

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) – Prince Harry could be quizzed for four days in the witness box by lawyers for Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) when his lawsuit against the publisher goes to trial next month, London’s High Court was told on Tuesday.

King Charles’ younger son is suing NGN over alleged unlawful activities carried out by journalists and private investigators working for its papers, the Sun and the defunct News of the World, from 1996 until 2011.

Last month, the court was told by Harry’s lawyer that his case would go to trial in January along with one other litigant â€“ former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson â€“ after about 40 other claimants settled.

At the start of a hearing on Tuesday to finalise details for the eight-week trial, Anthony Hudson, NGN’s lawyer, said he would need four days to question the prince about the 30 articles which he says were based on unlawfully obtained information.

Hudson also said the issue of when Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was aware that he had a case would “require extensive cross-examination”, as it is part of NGN’s case that the prince had brought his lawsuit too late.

Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said while his client would “relish” four days giving evidence against NGN, one and a half days should suffice.

The trial will consider the specific claims of the fifth-in-line to the throne and Watson as well as generic allegations of wrongdoing by NGN staff, including editors and other senior figures.

NGN has paid out hundreds of millions of pounds to victims of phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by the News of the World and settled claims brought by more than 1,300 people.

But it has always rejected allegations of any wrongdoing by staff at the Sun, and no case has previously gone to trial.

“I think one of the reasons why I brought the claim … is specifically for truth and accountability,” Harry said at the New York Times Dealbook Summit last week.

Hudson said those words showed that Harry wanted to turn the trial into a public inquiry.

It will be Harry’s second time in the witness box at the High Court, having become the first British royal for 130 years to give evidence in June 2023 as part of his successful litigation against Mirror Group Newspapers.

He received “substantial” damages after the court ruled that his phones had been hacked with the knowledge of Mirror Group Newspapers’ senior editors and executives.

As well as the NGN trial, Harry is also suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, for phone-hacking and other unlawful activities along with singer Elton John and five others. That case is due to go to trial in early 2026.

 

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post