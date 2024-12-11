Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Northern Ireland lawmakers back Brexit rules, unionist opposition triggers review
Man walks by Northern Ireland mural on street.

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Amanda Ferguson

BELFAST (Reuters) – Northern Ireland lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of continuing key parts of post-Brexit trade rules for the region, but opposition from pro-British unionist politicians triggered an independent review into the arrangements.

The specific arrangements for Northern Ireland, which shares an open border with European Union (EU) member Ireland, have dominated politics in the British-ruled region for years, and led to a two-year boycott of the devolved assembly by the main pro-British party until the rules were tweaked in January.

The assembly voted by 48 votes to 36 to continue to follow EU rules on the free movement of goods to avoid the need for a hard border with Ireland, the first so-called democratic consent vote allowed for under the Windsor Framework deal.

Unlike legislation on devolved matters that requires the support of a majority of both Irish nationalists and unionists, the vote needed a simple majority and was backed, as expected, by all nationalists and the cross-community Alliance Party.

However the total opposition from unionists, who want to remove the remaining trade frictions between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, means London must do an independent review into the functioning of the trade rules.

The government remains committed to implementing the Windsor Framework in good faith and protecting the UK internal market, in a way that offers stability and works for Northern Ireland, for businesses, and for traders,” Britain’s Northern Ireland Minister Hilary Benn said in a statement.

The scope for any changes to the framework under this review will be extremely limited, said David Phinnemore, politics professor at Queen’s University Belfast.

Polling conducted by Queen’s University during 2024 indicated that 56% of voters in Northern Ireland wanted lawmakers to vote in favour of continuing with the trade rules, while just under a third wanted them to vote against.

The lack of unionist support also means the next consent vote will take place in four years’ time, rather than eight had a majority of unionists and nationalists backed it

 

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catarina Demony and Daniel Wallis)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post