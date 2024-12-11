Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

New hedge fund launches set to hit 24-year low, Preqin says
Crowds near One World Trade Center, New York skyline.

Published : 23 hours ago, on

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON (Reuters) -New hedge fund launches will ‘likely’ end the year at their lowest in 24 years amid tough fundraising conditions, hedge fund research firm Preqin said on Wednesday, based on numbers from the first three quarters of this year.

By the third quarter of 2024, hedge fund managers opened 123 new funds, the lowest number since at least 2000 when total launches reached 191, Preqin said. Hedge fund debuts peaked at 697 in 2017, according to its data.

Most of this year’s new funds aim to trade stocks, said the research firm.

The low level of launches globally is down to tougher fundraising conditions in the U.S. and Europe and stiffer internal regulation in China, said Preqin.

Survey data that Preqin collected for a report in November showed that 40% of managers said fundraising was more challenging in 2024 than 2023. Another 40% said nothing had changed since 2023 but that fundraising was difficult then, too, said Preqin.

The number of new niche funds such as those trading insurance linked securities and cryptocurrencies has more than doubled over the past five years, from 730 in 2019 to 1,570 in 2024, said Preqin.

Multi-strategy fund launches grew at an annual rate of 4% since 2017 to the end of the third quarter in 2024, said Preqin.

Fund closures in the first nine months of 2024 also fell to their lowest in a decade, said Preqin.

The hedge fund industry generally has grown in terms of one of its more closely watched metrics — assets under management or (AUM).

However this number includes leverage, investor money as well as any trading positions that have increased in value.

Hedge fund’s performance has been the prime driver of AUM growth, in 2024 so far, said Preqin’s report.

Net cash distributions from hedge funds giving investors back their money totalled $8.4 billion in the 12 months to the end of September. However, in the third quarter of 2024, hedge funds took in a net $25.5 billion of new investor money, said the report.

The industry as a whole averaged a 10% return on investment to the end of September, said Preqin.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Louise Heavens)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post