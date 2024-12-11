BusinessMercedes-Benz reshuffles management board
Published : 1 day ago, on
(Reuters) – German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will reshuffle its management board with four new members, the firm said on Wednesday, with changes due to take effect in 2025.
Sabine Kohleisen, Renata Jungo Bruengger, responsible for Integrity, Governance and Sustainability, and Hubertus Troska, board member for Greater China, are to leave the board as their contracts expire, the company added.
Olaf Schick, current chief financial officer of car parts maker Continental is to join Mercedes-Benz’s management board, starting October 1st 2025, the Stuttgart-based firm said.
Furthermore, Mathias Geisen, currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans and Oliver Thoene, currently head of Product Strategy and Steering, are to join the management board. Britta Seeger, already a board member, will replace Sabine Kohleisen as member for Human Relations and Labour Director.
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Matthias Williams)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Finance3 days ago
Loonie, Aussie in focus while US dollar extends gains
-
Investing3 days ago
Asia stocks slip on South Korea turbulence, China disinflation
-
Finance3 days ago
Demand for UK workers crashes in budget aftermath, REC survey shows
-
Finance3 days ago
Citigroup’s Harish Raman given expanded Asian ECM role