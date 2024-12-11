Published : , on

(Reuters) – German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will reshuffle its management board with four new members, the firm said on Wednesday, with changes due to take effect in 2025.

Sabine Kohleisen, Renata Jungo Bruengger, responsible for Integrity, Governance and Sustainability, and Hubertus Troska, board member for Greater China, are to leave the board as their contracts expire, the company added.

Olaf Schick, current chief financial officer of car parts maker Continental is to join Mercedes-Benz’s management board, starting October 1st 2025, the Stuttgart-based firm said.

Furthermore, Mathias Geisen, currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans and Oliver Thoene, currently head of Product Strategy and Steering, are to join the management board. Britta Seeger, already a board member, will replace Sabine Kohleisen as member for Human Relations and Labour Director.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Matthias Williams)