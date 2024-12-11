Connect with us

Business

Landmark London office tower sale falls through on pricing deadlock
Aerial view of modern city building architecture.

Published : 23 hours ago, on

LONDON (Reuters) – Blackstone has pulled out of talks to buy a landmark office property in the City of London after its owner Nuveen refused an offer of around 300 million pounds ($382 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A deal at that level would have represented one of the largest transactions in European real estate this year, but the two parties failed to agree on a price for the building at 70 St Mary’s Axe, locally known as the ‘Can of Ham’.

The 516,000 square foot property, which is let to a range of tenants including law firm Sidley and energy firm Vattenfall, remains on the market, one of the sources said.

News of Blackstone’s unsuccessful offer was first reported by Green Street News.

Real estate markets globally have struggled to shake off a post-pandemic malaise of declining occupancy and market values, complicating some transactions and leaving lenders fearful for the security of debt lent against some non-prime assets.

The ‘Can of Ham’ is one of several big-ticket office properties in Britain on sale that are being watched closely as a test for whether buyers and sellers can agree on price, or whether the drought in deal volumes continues.

Analysts at Jefferies on Tuesday said office markets in London, Paris and New York faced “new realities”, with increased demand for more flexible, attractive office space to woo staff reluctant to ditch remote working.

Citing a study by global property services firm Cushman & Wakefield, the Jefferies note said that 86% of employees want to work at least 3 days a week in the office in France, compared to 83% in the UK and 57% in the United States.

($1 = 0.7845 pounds)

 

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Louise Heavens)

