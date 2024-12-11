BankingKlarna Bank fined $46 million in Sweden money laundering probe
Published : 1 day ago, on
OSLO (Reuters) -Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday it had fined Klarna Bank 500 million Swedish crowns ($45.59 million) for violations of money laundering regulations.
Klarna’s general risk assessment has had significant deficiencies; for example, it has not contained any assessments of how the bank’s products and services could be used for money laundering or terrorist financing,” the FSA said in a statement.
In addition, the bank has not had procedures and guidelines that capture all situations for when due diligence measures should be taken for customers that use Klarna’s invoice product,” the regulator added.
($1 = 10.9682 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)
