Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Italy to focus impact of web tax on big tech, shielding small firms
Man in suit with glasses, serious expression.

Published : 10 hours ago, on

ROME (Reuters) – Italy will focus its domestic web tax on big tech companies while shunning small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and publishing groups, policymakers said on Wednesday.

The move comes despite recent renewed calls from the United States for the Italian government to scrap the scheme.

In 2019, Rome introduced a 3% levy on revenue from internet transactions for digital companies with annual sales of at least 750 million euros ($788.40 million) if at least 5.5 million are made in Italy.

As part of the budget bill, the Treasury tried to remove these floors for the tax to be applied, in a move critics said would be a blow to smaller companies.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has said broadening the scope of Italy’s web tax could help the government avoid clashes with the United States, which considers the scheme unfairly discriminatory as it mainly targets U.S. tech companies such as Meta Platforms, Google and Amazon.

However, after skirmishes with the co-ruling Forza Italia party, the government is leaning towards reinstating the 750 million euro revenue floor, a government official and some lawmakers said.

Rome also wants to cut the IRES corporate tax for companies that hire and invest under certain conditions.

The measure has an estimated cost of around 400 million euros, which the Treasury plans to cover by seeking an additional contribution from banks and insurers, lawmakers added.

Italy expects to raise more than 5 billion euros from the financial sector over the next three years through a package of measures already included in Rome’s 2025 budget.

($1 = 0.9513 euros)

 

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post