Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Italy eyes better relations with Stellantis after automaker saves supplier jobs
Stellantis sign outside office building

Published : 2 days ago, on

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Industry Minister Adolfo Urso announced a deal on Tuesday to avert 249 layoffs at suppliers to Stellantis, saying he hoped the breakthrough would help repair strained relations with the carmaker.

Stellantis and Italy’s government have been at loggerheads for months, with politicians in Rome accusing Fiat’s parent company and its CEO Carlos Tavares of neglecting historic Italian manufacturing sites and moving production abroad.

But a top Stellantis manager said on Monday, days after the sudden departure of Tavares, that he would present a clear plan to revive output in Italy at a meeting on the Italian automotive industry Urso is set to host on Dec. 17 in Rome.

On Tuesday, the minister said he brokered a deal whereby Stellantis agreed to extend a contract for another year with its logistics supplier Trasnova, which would otherwise have fired 97 people at the end of the month.

A further 152 jobs at two of Trasnova’s subcontractors – Logitech and Tecnoservice – which were also set to be lost at the end of the year, have been saved thanks to the contract extension.

The deal “represents a concrete sign of responsibility at a crucial time for the automotive sector,” Urso said. “I hope it will also mark the start of a new and productive path with Stellantis”, he added.

In a separate statement, the Franco-Italian carmaker said it had acted responsibly and would continue its efforts to safeguard jobs at its Italian operations while dealing with the challenge of the electric transition.

Unions said the 12-month reprieve for the workers facing layoffs should be used to find longer-term solutions for the Italian auto sector, including at the meeting due to take place at Urso’s ministry next week.

 

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Mark Potter)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post