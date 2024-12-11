Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Global shares fall, dollar climbs ahead of inflation report
Stock traders working at computer monitors.

Published : 1 day ago, on

By Chris Prentice, Pete Schroeder

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equities retreated and the dollar rose on Tuesday as investors awaited fresh inflation data and further economic news later in the week.

Gold prices hit a two-week high, boosted by rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of a third U.S. rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Traders awaited U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday and a meeting by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.10 points, or 0.35%, to 44,247.83, the S&P 500 fell 17.94 points, or 0.30%, to 6,034.91 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 49.45 points, or 0.25%, to 19,687.24.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% on Tuesday, ending an eight-session winning run, with luxury stocks leading declines after weak trade data out of China.

Investors will be closely watching Wednesday’s consumer price index report for insight into the trajectory of U.S. inflation and ensuing Federal Reserve policy. A Reuters poll of economists found 90% anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed at its Dec. 18 meeting. With an ECB rate cut all but certain, investors will be watching for clues about its policy path.

Another boost to U.S. sentiment was a report showing small business confidence climbing to its highest level in nearly 3-1/2 years in November.

Investors in emerging markets were also attuned to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva undergoing surgery in Sao Paulo to drain a bleed on his brain linked to a fall at home in October.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe fell 4.28 points, or 0.49%, to 866.57.

In China, officials had shifted their monetary policy stance from “prudent” to “moderately loose” ahead of the target-setting Central Economic Work conference this week, mirroring their response in previous crises.

The Politburo meeting announcement adopted the strongest tone in decades, according to Chen Shujin, head of China financial and property research at Jefferies.

Traders are also expecting rate cuts in Europe and Canada this week and are leaning toward a 50 basis point cut in Switzerland as authorities may tap the brakes on the franc’s relentless rise against the euro.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 3.1 basis points to 4.23%, from 4.199% late on Monday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.25% to 106.42, with the euro down 0.27% at $1.0523.

Spot gold gained 1.27% to $2,692.43 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $2,718.40. [GOL/]

Elsewhere in commodities, oil prices extended their climb, after rising more than 1% on Monday, on the China stimulus and possible tight supply in Europe. Investors assessed the potential regional fallout from the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Brent crude futures settled up 0.07% at $72.19 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate finished up 0.32% at $68.59 a barrel.

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Ros Russell, Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)

 

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post