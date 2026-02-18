French drinks maker Pernod Ricard considers listing India business, Bloomberg News reports
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Bloomberg says Pernod Ricard may list its India business; Reuters could not immediately verify. No details on timing or structure were disclosed.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - French drinks maker Pernod Ricard is considering a listing of its Indian business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
