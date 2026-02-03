Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: February 3, 2026
French prosecutors are expanding their investigation into Elon Musk's X platform, focusing on AI chatbot Grok and data-related allegations.
PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Tuesday they were widening an investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X and that they have summoned the tech billionaire for questioning in April.
A probe into alleged abuse of algorithms and fraudulent data extraction was launched in January 2025. That has now been expanded following complaints over X's AI chatbot Grok, they said.
Here are the potential crimes the Paris prosecutor says it is now investigating:* Complicity in the possession of images of minors of apornographic nature * Complicity in the organised distribution, offering, ormaking available of images of minors of a pornographic nature * Defamation of a person's image (deepfakes of sexualnature) * Denial of crimes against humanity (Holocaust denial) * Fraudulent extraction of data from an automated dataprocessing system by an organised group * Falsification of the operation of an automated dataprocessing system by an organised group * Operating of an illegal online platform by an organisedgroup.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Lough)
