Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Finance

European shares weighed down by disappointing corporate updates
Frankfurt Stock Exchange trading floor during Christmas season.

Published : 23 hours ago, on

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) -European stocks eased further away from multi-week highs on Wednesday after a series of downbeat corporate updates, while the U.S. inflation data was also on investors’ radar.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0922 GMT, dipping for a second day after touching a seven-week closing high on Monday.

Asian stocks also took a breather ahead of the U.S. inflation reading that is expected to leave the Federal Reserve on course to cut rates again. The odds of a 25-basis-point cut next week are at 85%, per CME’s FedWatch tool.

“A cut still seems very likely in our view but a CPI report with elements of strength could certainly influence the guidance for 2025 from the FOMC next week,” MUFG analysts said.

Zara owner Inditex slid about 5% after the world’s biggest listed fast-fashion retailer posted a rare miss on third-quarter sales even as it said the holiday shopping season had got off to a good start.

The broader retail index dropped 2.3%, on track for its biggest percentage drop in more than a month.

“The company has not called out any impact from Spanish floods, but we anticipate this was 1-2pp headwind for November trading,” Citi analyst Monique Pollard noted, pointing to the impact of flash floods in October.

France was also in focus after President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday set himself 48 hours to name a new prime minister. Michel Barnier’s government was ousted last week, sparking France’s second major political crisis in six months.

The European Central Bank’s interest rate decision is due on Thursday, with traders betting on a 25 bps rate cut. The central bank’s views on the pace of rate cuts next year could drive markets, as investors assess the fallout of a slowing euro zone economy and potential U.S. tariffs.

German energy group Siemens Energy dropped 1.3% after U.S. rival GE Vernova’s CEO said he was cautious about the outlook for the struggling wind sector.

Adidas AG dipped 0.5% after authorities raided its headquarters in Germany as part of a years-long tax investigation.

Carl Zeiss <AFXG.DE> slid 7.6% after the German optical systems maker reported weaker-than-expected full-year results.

On the flip side, About You soared 65% after German online retailer Zalando said it would acquire the fashion group in a 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) deal. Zalando, however, tumbled about 4.7%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Eileen Soreng)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post