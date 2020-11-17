News
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. – RCL
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Royal Caribbean and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On February 13, 2020, Royal Caribbean issued a press release stating that it had canceled 18 voyages in Southeast Asia due to recent travel restrictions and further warning that recent bookings had been softer for its broader business. On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean filed its 2019 Form 10-K, indicating that COVID-19 concerns were negatively impacting its overall business.
On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the proliferation of COVID-19, further revealing that COVID-19 was severely impacting Royal Caribbean’s 2020 customer booking and that its safety measures were inadequate to prevent the spread of the virus on its ships.
On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean’s largest competitor, Carnival, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, prompting concern that Royal Caribbean would follow suit. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises, beginning a series of cancellations and suspensions to follow.
On March 14, 2020, Royal Caribbean announced a suspension of all global cruises for 30 days.
On March 16, 2020, the Company revealed that global operations could be suspended longer than anticipated, announcing the cancellations of two additional cruises throughout April and into May.
Finally, on March 18, 2020, analysts downgraded Royal Caribbean’s stock and slashed their price targets.
Following each of the foregoing disclosures, Royal Caribbean’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.
CONTACT: Robert S. Willoughby Pomerantz LLP [email protected] 888-476-6529 ext. 7980
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Expands IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Operations in Latin America with New Facility in Mexico City
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services and other supply chain solutions, today announced the expansion of its operations in the Latin America market with the opening of an ITAD facility in Mexico City, Mexico. The new processing center adds to Ingram Micros existing ITAD operations in the region and is the 21st facility in the companys global ITAD network, which spans 14 countries. Included in the companys ITAD services are onsite data destruction, e-waste recycling, and more.
Ingram Micros ITAD operation in Mexico arrives at an opportune time, as IT spend within the country reached $24B USD in 2019, and computer and device sales are expected to exceed $9B in 2021, according to Statista. The regional demand for refurbished assets is also strong and continues to grow, and IDC projects that worldwide used mobile phone shipments alone will increase at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2018 and 2023, representing $67B in value by 2023.
We are proud to support the substantial growth of our global client base through the expansion of our industry-leading ITAD services in Mexico, said Todd Zegers, vice president ITAD and Reverse Logistics, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. Technology and devices have become central to daily life, making related data security and sustainability initiatives more relevant than ever. The opportunity for growth in Latin America is significant, Mexico is the regions second largest economy, and we look forward to delivering these increasingly important services in a rapidly developing market.
The addition of ITAD services in Mexico completes Ingram Micros end-to-end logistics offering within the country. From initial order fulfillment, to returns processing, to the removal of IT equipment for resale or recycling, we are now able to support clients supply chains at any stage, said Martin Garcia-Brosa, executive managing director of Latin America, Ingram Micro. We are proud to provide an enterprise-class ITAD solution in Mexico, enabling organizations to reduce risk and complexity and recover value as their IT assets reach end-of-life.
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services ITAD facility in Mexico is open and fully operational. The company also offers ecommerce fulfillment, forward logistics, reverse logistics, spare parts management, and value added within the country and region, and its FTZ in Miami, Florida, offers easy cross-border shipping into and out of Latin America.
About Ingram Micros ITAD Services
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services ITAD group is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise IT asset disposition (ITAD), lifecycle support services, onsite data destruction, IT asset repair and reuse, and e-waste recycling services. Our services and processes reduce the risk, cost, and complexity associated with securely managing IT assets throughout their lifecycle in compliance with environmental and data security regulations.
For information about Ingram Micros ITAD services visit www.ingrammicroservices.com/itad.
About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology and mobility markets. We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.
Lauren Jow
Global Brand Manager
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services
[email protected]
Lightbits Labs Showcases How NVMe™/TCP Storage Accelerates Kubernetes Environments at KubeCon 2020
Lightbits Labs will demonstrate how its software-defined disaggregated storage solutions brings high-performance NVMe„¢/TCP storage that performs like local flash to Kubernetes environments in all-day expo hall demonstrations at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020. Lightbits Labs is a Silver Sponsor of the virtual event.
WHERE:
- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020, Expo Hall Silver D, Lightbits Labs Booth
WHAT/WHEN:
- Lightbits Labs Continuous Kubernetes Demos
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 am to 6 pm ET
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: Noon to 7:30 pm ET
- Thursday, Nov. 19: Noon to 7:30 pm ET
- Friday, Nov. 20: Noon to 7:00 pm ET
DETAILS:
- In the Lightbits Labs virtual booth (Expo Hall Silver D) at KubeCon, the company will demonstrate how its software-defined disaggregated storage solution, LightOS„¢, brings high-performance NVMe/TCP storage that performs like local flash to Kubernetes environments, all while maintaining native Kubernetes storage provisioning and application portability via persistent volumes.
- Demo viewers will learn about three key aspects of LightOS:
- Providing high performance, dynamically provisioned persistent storage claims to Cassandra containers
- Enabling complete container and application portability between worker nodes
- Delivering consistent, database short recovery time after a worker node drain/failure and subsequent startup on an arbitrary alternate worker node
-
Viewers of the Lightbits Labs demo will be entered into a raffle to win one (1) of four (4) $200 Amazon Gift Cards
REGISTRATION AND EVENT DETAILS:
- Register for KubeCon and CloudNativeCon
- View the full program schedule
- KubeCon is geared to application developers, IT operations personnel, technical managers, executive leadership, product and product marketing managers, end-users, service providers, CNCF contributors, and others looking to learn more about Cloud Native and Kubernetes
RESOURCES:
- LightOS 2.0 (press release)
- Video: Lightbits Hyperscale Storage for All
- Whats New In LightOS 2.0? (Blog)
About Lightbits Labs„¢
Lightbits Labs, founded in 2016, is a software-defined storage company that brings hyperscale efficiency and flexibility to everyone. Lightbits solution delivers composable, disaggregated block storage that performs like local flash. The company pioneered NVMe/TCP so the solution is easy to deploy at scale, while delivering performance that from applications perspective is indistinguishable from local flash. Lightbits Labs is backed by strategic investors including Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, Intel Capital and Micron, as well as top investors and VCs including Avigdor Willenz, Lip-Bu Tan, Marius Nacht, SquarePeg Capital, and WRVI Capital.
Visit www.lightbitslabs.com or contact us at [email protected].
Alan Ryan/Marianne Dempsey
[email protected]/[email protected]
508-577-6635/ 617-233-8675
Bayer Presents FIDELIO-DKD Phase III Study Cardiovascular Subgroup Analysis of Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes
Bayer announced today late-breaking data from a pre-specified exploratory subgroup analysis of the FIDELIO-DKD Phase III study, in which the investigational drug finerenone, compared to placebo, reduced the risk of cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), with or without history of cardiovascular disease (CVD).1,2 The findings were presented in a Late-Breaking session today at the American Heart Associations (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020, and simultaneously published in Circulation.
Patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes are not only at high risk of progression to kidney failure, they are also exposed to a higher risk of cardiovascular events “ and face increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, said Gerasimos Filippatos, M.D., professor of cardiology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, and co-principal investigator of FIDELIO-DKD. These new findings for the investigational drug finerenone suggest the potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes, with and without a history of cardiovascular disease.1-5
Recently published FIDELIO-DKD data showed finerenone significantly reduced the risk of the key secondary endpoint, a composite of time to cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke or hospitalization for heart failure compared to placebo by 14 percent (HR 0.86 [95 percent CI, 0.75-0.99; p=0.0339]) over a median duration of follow-up of 2.6 years.
In this pre-specified exploratory subgroup analysis of FIDELIO-DKD study of finerenone, researchers evaluated the secondary composite CV outcomes by patient history of CVD (Interaction p-0.85). Of the 2,605 patients with a history of CVD, the composite CV outcome occurred in 17.7 percent of patients in the finerenone group and 20.2 percent of patients in the placebo group (HR 0.85 [95% CI, 0.71“1.01]). For 3,069 patients without a history of CVD, the composite CV outcome occurred in 8.9 percent of patients in the finerenone group and in 10.2 percent of patients in the placebo group (HR 0.86; [95 percent CI, 0.68“1.08]).
These findings underscore the life-threatening connection between chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. Reducing cardiovascular risk is vitally important for people living with CKD and T2D is one of the many reasons we are pursuing FDA approval for finerenone, said Joerg Moeller, M.D., Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer AG’s Pharmaceutical Division and Head of Research and Development. FIGARO-DKD, the cardiovascular outcomes study with finerenone, is due to complete in mid-2021, and we eagerly anticipate the new data from that study in the effort to bring a new therapeutic option to patients in need.
Phase III data from the FIDELIO-DKD study were presented in October at the American Society of Nephrologys (ASN) Kidney Week 2020, and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Based on these data, Bayer submitted applications for marketing authorization of finerenone in the U.S. and the EU.
About Finerenone
Finerenone (BAY 94-8862) is an investigational, non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) that has been shown to reduce many of the harmful effects of mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) overactivation.6 MR overactivation is a major driver of kidney and cardiovascular damage through inflammatory and fibrotic processes.7,8
The Phase III program with finerenone in CKD and T2D enrolled over 13,000 patients across a broad range of disease severity including those with early kidney damage and more advanced stages of kidney disease. It is the largest Phase III clinical trial program to date in CKD and T2D and comprises two studies, FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, which are evaluating the effect of finerenone versus placebo on top of standard of care on both renal and cardiovascular outcomes.1,2
FIDELIO-DKD (FInerenone in reducing kiDnEy faiLure and dIsease prOgression in Diabetic Kidney Disease) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter, event-driven Phase III study that compared the efficacy and safety of finerenone to placebo in addition to standard of care in reducing the risk of kidney failure and kidney disease progression in approximately 5,700 patients with CKD and T2D enrolled at more than 1,000 sites across 48 countries worldwide. Patients with a history of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (NYHA II-IV) were excluded. When added to standard of care, which included blood glucose-lowering therapies and a maximum tolerated dose of a renin-angiotensin system (RAS)-blocking therapy such as an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor or an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), finerenone (10 mg or 20 mg orally once daily) significantly reduced the combined risk of time to kidney failure, a sustained decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) ‰¥ 40 percent from baseline over a period of at least four weeks, or renal death by 18 percent (HR 0.82 [95 percent CI, 0.73-0.93; p=0.0014]) over a median duration of follow-up of 2.6 years. Finerenone also significantly reduced the risk of the key secondary endpoint, a composite of time to cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke or hospitalization for heart failure by 14 percent, compared to placebo (, HR 0.86 [95 percent CI, 0.75-0.99; p=0.0339]) over a median duration of follow-up of 2.6 years.
Overall treatment-emergent adverse events and serious adverse events were similar between groups. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate. The frequency of serious adverse events was lower in patients treated with finerenone (31.9 percent) compared to placebo (34.3 percent). Overall hyperkalemia-related adverse events occurred more often in patients receiving finerenone compared with placebo (18.3 percent and 9 percent, respectively). Hyperkalemia-related serious adverse events were 1.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively and there was no hyperkalemia-related death in either treatment group. Treatment was discontinued due to hyperkalemia in 2.3 percent of patients treated with finerenone compared to 0.9 percent in the placebo group.
FIGARO-DKD (FInerenone in reducinG cArdiovascular moRtality and mOrbidity in Diabetic Kidney Disease) is still ongoing and is investigating the efficacy and safety of finerenone versus placebo in addition to standard of care on the reduction of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in approximately 7,400 patients with CKD and T2D across 47 countries including sites in Europe, Japan, China and the U.S.
Bayer also recently announced the initiation of the FINEARTS-HF study, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study which will investigate finerenone compared to placebo in more than 5,500 symptomatic heart failure (HF) patients (New York Heart Association class II-IV) with a left ventricular ejection fraction of ‰¥40%. The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate the superiority of finerenone over placebo in reducing the rate of the composite endpoint of CV death and total (first and recurrent) HF events (defined as hospitalizations for HF or urgent HF visits).
About Chronic Kidney Disease in Type 2 Diabetes
Chronic kidney disease is a life-threatening condition that is under-recognized. CKD is one of the most frequent complications arising from diabetes and is also an independent risk factor of CVD.4 Approximately 40 percent of all patients with T2D develop CKD.3 Despite guideline-directed therapies, patients with CKD and T2D remain at high risk of CKD progression and CV events.3,10 In 2013, diabetes led to more than 51,000 new cases of kidney failure in the U.S.11 CKD in T2D is the main cause of end-stage kidney disease12 and kidney failure, and at advanced stages, patients may need dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive.13 Mineralocorticoid receptor overactivation is known to trigger detrimental processes (e.g., inflammation and fibrosis) in the kidneys and heart in patients with CKD and T2D.7
About Bayers Commitment in Cardiovascular and Kidney Diseases
Bayer is an innovation leader in the area of cardiovascular diseases, with a long-standing commitment to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The heart and the kidneys are closely linked in health and disease, and Bayer is working in a wide range of therapeutic areas on new treatment approaches for cardiovascular and kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. The cardiology franchise at Bayer already includes a number of products and several other compounds in various stages of preclinical and clinical development. Together, these products reflect the companys approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cardiovascular diseases are treated.
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.
Find more information at www.pharma.bayer.com Our online press service is just a click away: www.bayer.us/en/newsroom Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pharma.bayer Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BayerUS
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayers public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
_________________ 1 Data on file 2 Bakris, GL., et al. Effect of Finerenone on Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2020 Oct 23. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2025845. 3 Alicic RZ, et al. Diabetic kidney disease challenges, progress, and possibilities. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2017;12:2032-2045. 4 Anders H J, et al; Nat Rev Nephro. 2018;361-377. 5 Afkarian M et al; J Am Soc Nephro. 2013;24:302-308. 6 Kolkhof et al. Steroidal and novel non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists in heart failure and cardiorenal diseases: comparison at bench and bedside. Handb Exp Pharmacol. 2017;243:271-305. 7 Bauersachs J, et al. Mineralocorticoid receptor activation and mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment in cardiac and renal diseases. Hypertension. 2015 Feb;65(2):257-63. 8 Buonafine, M, et al. Mineralocorticoid Receptor and Cardiovascular Disease. Am J Hypertens. 2018;31(11):1165-1174. 9 International Diabetes Foundation. IDF diabetes atlas 8th edition 2017. Accessed October 5, 2020. https://www.diabetesatlas.org/en. 10 P¡lsson, R, et al. Cardiovascular Complications of Diabetic Kidney Disease. Adv Chronic Kidney Dis. 2014;21(3): 273“280. 11 National Kidney Foundation. Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease. Accessed October 6, 2020. https://www.kidney.org/news/newsroom/factsheets/Diabetes-And-CKD. 12 Doshi SM et al. Diagnosis and management of type 2 diabetic kidney disease. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2017 Aug 7;12(8):1366-1373. 13 KidneyFund.org. Kidney Failure. Accessed October 6, 2020. https://www.kidneyfund.org/kidney-disease/kidney-failure.
COR-FINE-US-0034-1
Media Contact:
David Patti, +1-973-452-6793
Bayer, U.S. Corporate Communications
[email protected]
