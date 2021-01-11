News
Halliburton Joins With Prairie View A&M University to Create and Fund New $1 Million Scholarship
Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) today announced the establishment of a new $1 million Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). Scholarships will be awarded to eligible junior and/or senior students majoring in Accounting, Management Information Systems, Finance and Engineering.
This fund is an opportunity for Halliburton to support Prairie View A&M and deepen our diversity and inclusion mission while building our pipeline of future talent, said Halliburton Chairman, President & CEO Jeff Miller. We are excited to support PVAMU and the outstanding students in the College of Business and College of Engineering, as well as building on our historical success with the Texas A&M university system.
We are grateful for Halliburtons commitment to the success of our engineering and business students. Their provision of scholarships, mentoring and internships for Halliburton Scholars will enhance greatly these students prospects for successful careers, said Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons.
Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund criteria is on the PVAMU website. Students interested in applying can do so through March 15, 2021.
About Halliburton
Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir “ from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Companys website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
About Prairie View A&M University
Designated an institution of the first class in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, masters degrees, and doctoral degree programs through nine colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.
For Halliburton
Investors:
Abu Zeya
Halliburton, Investor Relations
[email protected]
281-871-2633
Media:
Emily Mir
Halliburton, Public Relations
[email protected]
281-871-2601
For Prairie View
PVAMU Media Relations:
Candace Johnson
PVAMU, Marketing Communications
[email protected]
936-261-1560
News
Taiwan Government Leading 100 Startups in Five Major Industry For CES2021
In 2020, the global economy faced the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the US-China trade war. While the economies around the world were critically affected, Taiwan was able to break through the predicament and make extraordinary performances in foreign trade and industry development. Innovation plays a pivotal role in achieving such incredible results. In particular, Taiwan’s flourishing startups are also an essential momentum of driving the economy and the country’s industrial upgrading and transformation. In CES 2021, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) along with 31 organizations and the 100 featured high-potential Taiwanese startups. TTA Taiwan Tech Pavilion is the place for you to witness the amazing innovative energy of Taiwan.
TTA supports Taiwanese Startups to shine at CES 2021 with digital marketing Zheng-Zhong Wu, Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), indicated that it is necessary to establish the “Taiwan 2030 Science and Technology Vision” by contributing six significant issues. The sectors included deepening biotech and medical industry, developing Generation A Semiconductor Technology, encouraging digital transformation, building 6G network, establishing reliable information security, and constructing a complete network infrastructure. To reach the six primary goals, “technology startups” are one of the key players. After years of efforts made by MOST, the momentum of innovation in Taiwan is vibrant. Take this year’s CES 2021, for example; the “TTA Taiwan Technology Pavilion” is a great way to leverage digital marketing and show the significant potential of Taiwan’s innovative energy. The journey to connect resources of the world with Taiwanese startups continues.
iStaging builds the very first and eye-catching virtual pavilion of Taiwan Startups By entering the “TTA Taiwan Technology Pavilion” curated by MOST and iStaging, a Taiwanese AR/VR startup, visitors can turn on full screen mode to enjoy the 360 degree virtual environment. The five major virtual stages include Healthcare & Wellness, Smart Living, Cybersecurity & Cloud Solution, Tech for Good, and Mobility Tech. Facilitated by the customized digital marketing resources of MOST, participants can meet virtually with peerless startups such as 3drens, AV Mapping, Additive Intelligence, P-Waver, Agromeans (MeansGood), Aiphas, AuthMe, BayPay, etc. Each of the featured startups is presenting exclusive innovative products, services, and solutions.
In addition to the cutting-edge products, this virtual pavilion also features “TourRing.” This online touring service not only supports cross-regional/international remote viewing but also spontaneously introduces products, exhibitors, and booths with images. TourRing allows visitors to find products of interest quickly. Moreover, the exhibiting startups can monitor the online traffic and retrieve data from the back-end analysis platform, including messages, likes, countries, dwelling time, and further contact with potential buyers to create business opportunities.
Technology startups are the key driving force for a country’s economic growth and industry upgrading and transformation. In the past few years, MOST has been actively promoting various innovation and entrepreneurship related policies, and has successfully commercialized numerous scientific researches. MOST’s efforts have brought endless stamina into economic growth and industrial development in Taiwan. By looking forward to the future, MOST will continue to optimize innovation and entrepreneurship policies, and will further facilitate digital marketing solutions, like the TTA Taiwan Technology Pavilion at CES 2021, to unveil the best Taiwanese startups to the world!
TTA “ VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3aprxt
Taiwan Tech Arena
Ms. Daphne Lien
Cell phone: +886 983 084 791
Email: [email protected]
News
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,842,106 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aldeyra, are expected to be approximately $65.0 million. In addition, Aldeyra granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,026,315 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Aldeyra. Aldeyra anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for the continued development of Aldeyra’s lead compound, reproxalap, and its other product candidates, as well as for working capital, and other general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.
The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Aldeyra pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SECs web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected], or from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at [email protected].
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdictions.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the companys lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-ÎºB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The companys clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding the closing of the public offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the risk factors set forth from time to time in Aldeyras SEC filings, including but not limited to the risks that are described in the Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Aldeyras Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Aldeyras Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyras other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyras results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Corporate Contact:
David McMullin
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Tel: 781-761-4904 ext. 218
[email protected]
Investor & Media Contact:
Scott Solomon
Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Tel: 617-542-5300
[email protected]
News
Poshmark, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poshmark, Inc. (Poshmark) today announced the pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) of 6,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $42.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Poshmark. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Jan. 14, 2021 under the symbol “POSH.” In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 990,000 shares of Class A common stock from the company at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on Jan. 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, William Blair & Company, L.L.C, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC, and JMP Securities LLC are acting as book-running managers.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by telephone at (866) 718-1649; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on Jan. 13, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Poshmark, Inc.:
Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and fun. Its community of more than 70 million registered users across the U.S. and Canada is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption.
CONTACTS:
Media Contact
[email protected]
Investor Contact
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poshmark-inc-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301208035.html
SOURCE Poshmark
Latest Posts
Taiwan Government Leading 100 Startups in Five Major Industry For CES2021
In 2020, the global economy faced the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the US-China trade war. While the economies...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential...
Heartland Alliance Celebrates Historic Legislation that Provides Protections to Illinoisans Who Need Access to Fair Loans, Housing, Driver's Licenses
CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Groundbreaking reforms and protections for Illinoisans, which were part of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus's...
Home Point Capital Announces Pricing of $550 Million of Senior Notes
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point Capital”), the parent entity of Homepoint, today...
Home Diversification Corp Announces $11 Mil Private Funding Round for Visionary Investors Seeking Lucrative ROI Opportunity
MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Home Diversification Corp, a startup Fintech financial product provider and creator of the home...
Poshmark, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poshmark, Inc. (Poshmark) today announced the pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) of...
NHK WORLD-JAPAN to explore Mega-Tsunami
10 years after: First-hand footage, insights, eyewitness reports TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021 – NHK...
Advanced Energy Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Supplies with New Coolx3000
CoolX3000 provides highest performance, unique flexibility and intelligent control and monitoring for medical, life science and specialized industrial applications ...
HKGSEO Provides Free Website SEO Analysis and Consulting Services
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 January 2021 – The COVID-19 epidemic has lasted for nearly a year. The sharp fall in...
Samsung Electronics Appoints New President & CEO for Southeast Asia & Oceania
A Samsung veteran with over three decades of experience, Mr. Sangho Jo most recently led Samsung Electronics Europe and has...