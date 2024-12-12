Published : , on

(Reuters) -British banknote printer De La Rue on Thursday posted a 7.6% fall in half-year operating profit, hurt by persisting weakness in its currency business and back-loaded contracts for the year.

De La Rue has been trying to recover from a downturn in cash demand post-pandemic after banks stockpiled cash and contact-less payments became a favourite among customers.

The over 200-year-old company, which works with governments, central banks and commercial organisations in more than 140 countries, said that the group’s performance will be second-half weighted, with some contract deliveries within the Currency division moving into the next six-month period.

While the company’s order book showed promise with an year-over-year increase, its sole remaining Currency division revenue fell 16.3% in the first-half, with adjusted operating profit down 21.4%.

The company, which sold its authentication business in October, posted an adjusted operating profit of 7.3 million pounds ($9.3 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with last year’s 7.9 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7828 pounds)

