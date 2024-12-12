BusinessBritish banknote printer De La Rue’s half-year profit slips on currency division weakness
Published : 5 hours ago, on
(Reuters) -British banknote printer De La Rue on Thursday posted a 7.6% fall in half-year operating profit, hurt by persisting weakness in its currency business and back-loaded contracts for the year.
De La Rue has been trying to recover from a downturn in cash demand post-pandemic after banks stockpiled cash and contact-less payments became a favourite among customers.
The over 200-year-old company, which works with governments, central banks and commercial organisations in more than 140 countries, said that the group’s performance will be second-half weighted, with some contract deliveries within the Currency division moving into the next six-month period.
While the company’s order book showed promise with an year-over-year increase, its sole remaining Currency division revenue fell 16.3% in the first-half, with adjusted operating profit down 21.4%.
The company, which sold its authentication business in October, posted an adjusted operating profit of 7.3 million pounds ($9.3 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with last year’s 7.9 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7828 pounds)
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)
Global Banking & Finance Review
Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?
Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Recent Post
-
Finance3 days ago
Loonie, Aussie in focus while US dollar extends gains
-
Investing3 days ago
Asia stocks slip on South Korea turbulence, China disinflation
-
Finance3 days ago
Demand for UK workers crashes in budget aftermath, REC survey shows
-
Finance3 days ago
Citigroup’s Harish Raman given expanded Asian ECM role